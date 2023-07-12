Kids Korner: July 13 to 20, 2023

PROGRAMS

Tie Yourself in a Knot

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with Tie Yourself in a Knot on July 14 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Sailors’ knots have been holding things together for thousands of years! Master one to create a sea-inspired friendship bracelet or keychain to take home or share with a pal, and find out how kids around the world are working to protect our oceans. No registration needed!​Best for ages 8 and up. Admission fee + $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418.

Let’s Make Music with Miss Anne

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on the Library lawn for an interactive music performance with Anne O’Rourke on the library lawn on July 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families with babies and children up to 6th grade welcome. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Candy Twisted Balloons

Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment hosts The Candy Twisted Balloon Show at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on July 15 at 2 p.m. The show is a combination of comedy, crazy magic, and audience participation. You won’t want to miss the grand finale when Candy climbs inside the biggest balloon you have ever seen! Free. 631-269-4333

BNL Summer Sundays

Explore Brookhaven National Laboratory, 98 Rochester St., Upton on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet with scientists, visit world-class research facilities, enjoy live science shows, hands-on activities and more at the Lab’s Summer Sundays open house tours. Free. For a full schedule of events, visit www.bnl.gov.

Family Fun Day at the LIM

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a Family Fun Day on July 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the interactive “Marvels of Motion” show from Mad Science Long Island, demonstrating the physics behind our favorite sports, along with hands-on activities and self-guided tours of the galleries. Free. 631-751-0066

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Summer Drop-In Workshop for kids ages 5 to 10 on July 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Program will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child payable at the door. Parents are free. 631-380-3230

FILM

‘Fantasia’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Fantasia on July 16 at noon. Walt Disney’s timeless masterpiece is an extravaganza of sight and sound, blending stunning animated imagery set to classical music. Segments include “Ave Maria,” “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Onward’

The 6th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series returns to Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with Onward on July 17; Super Mario Bros Movie on July 24; and Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 31, courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. All movies begin at dusk. 631-317-1738

‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach invites the community to a screening of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. No registration required. Open to all. Rain date is July 20. 631-585-9393

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review on page B23.

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Up next at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson is Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on July 9. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. Don’t miss this hysterical musical melodrama about safety! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page 21.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. But will they live happily ever after? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

