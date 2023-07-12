Teen charged in Setauket shooting

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives have arrested a 17-year-old male after he shot a 15-year-old female on July 7 at approximately 11:15 p.m. The female was inside a vehicle on Tenpoint Lane in Setauket at the time of the incident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The male charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. He was held overnight and arraigned July 8. The investigation is ongoing.