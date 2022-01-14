Kids Korner: January 13 to January 20, 2022

Programs

Star Quest!

Calling all brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31 and on MLK Day. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Tracks & Traces

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Tracks & Traces, on Jan. 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. What made that footprint? Who’s burrow could this be? What was this animal eating? Children will become nature detectives as they unravel the clues left behind by the park’s wildlife. Create a tracks & traces book filled with your favorite local animal tracks! $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Winter Scavenger Hunt

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a family Winter Scavenger Hunt on Jan. 16 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Search the trails for some of the natural and silly things on their scavenger hunt list. Please dress for the weather. $4 per person. Advance registration required by visiting Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Open Play at the Explorium

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a series of hands-on interactive STEM explorations centered on the importance of the Tundra Biome and the interactions between the climate, living things, and the layers that exist beneath them all on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout January. Hands-on activities, crafts, and more! $5 per person. Call 331-3277 for further details.

Sunday Fun-Day

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Sunday Fun-Day program titled Animal Interviews with animal riddles and fun animal facts on Jan. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children will meet fuzzy, scaly, feathery and even spikey friends during this hour-long indoor program. Best suited for ages 5 to 7. $10 per child, $5 per adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for more information.

Fact vs. Fiction Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Fact vs. Fiction Scavenger Hunt: All Things Amphibians on Jan. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Owl Prowl

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to an Owl Prowl on Jan. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the resident owls at the center and embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 years old and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more info, call 979-6344.

Self-Serve Family Crafts

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31 and on MLK Day to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Sit and create with family time! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Members free. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Theater

‘Frozen Jr.’

Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. Call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theatre with Puss-In-Boots on Jan. 16 – a hilarious re-telling of the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline. When Christopher inherits his father’s cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond. Join them as this clever cat teaches us that faith comes from within. Performances will be held on Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.