Kids Korner: Jan. 12 to 19, 2023

PROGRAMS

Fossil Finds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Fossil Finds, on Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com or call 269-5351.

Snow Globe Family Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents a Snow Globe Family Workshop on Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the wonder of arctic whales in this drop-in program. Use clay, glitter, and other materials to design and create a wintry whale scene inside of a shimmering snow globe. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year Celebration at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit the wildlife dioramas, learn Chinese calligraphy, and make a decoration that will bring good luck all year. For grades 2 to 4. $20 per child. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pizza and Puppets!

Join Celebrate St. James at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James for a Kids Community class on Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring Pizza by Tano making delicious pizza enjoy, learn about the history of pizza and then create a fun puppet to take home. $20 for child and parent, $10 each additional child or adult. Register at www.celebratestjames.org.

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents its next Storytime Under the Stars on Jan. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. A live narrator will read from winter-themed picture books, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator will explore seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animals. Admission fee is $8 per person. Purchase tickets at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘The House That Jack Built’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson welcomes the New Year with The House That Jack Built, a delightful collection of stories, specially adapted for the youngest audiences from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 22. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Aesop’s Fables, the seven stories include The Fisherman and His Wife, Henny Penny, The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, The Bremen Town Musicians, Stubborn as a Mule, The Lion and the Mouse That Returned a Favor, and The Tortoise and the Hare. This original musical features bold storytelling and a tuneful new score. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.