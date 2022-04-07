Kids Korner for issue of April 7, 2022

Programs

Fairy Garden Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will present a Fairy Garden Workshop for children ages 4 to 10 on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Take a tour around the farm to find all the natural materials to build your very own fairy garden. Come find some plants, flowers, dirt, stones, moss, fairies, gnomes and more! $40 per child. Advance registration is required by calling 689-8172.

Pancakes with the Easter Bunny

The Mount Sinai Fire Department, 746 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai invites the community to a Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. Don’t forget to bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny! Admission at the door is $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children, under age 4 free. For more information, call 473-2418.

Pee Wee Gardening

The Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve, Buckley Road, Holtsville offers Spring Pee Wee Gardening Classes for ages 3 to 5 years. Children will learn about the environment, animals and plants through crafts and stories. Classes are Tuesdays on April 12, 26, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays on April 13, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. Fee is $50 per child. Call 451-5330 to register.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7 (sensory sensitive performance on April 24). Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from April 18 to 22 at 11 a.m. Everyone’s favorite princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and celebrate their stories. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs in this immersive play. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. The special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! All seats are $16. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.