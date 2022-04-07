You’re invited! Precision Pilate and Wellness in Nesconset hosts grand opening April 9

Amy Hirsch, founder and owner of Precision Pilates and Wellness, LLC, a boutique Pilates Studio, invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new location at 110 Lake Avenue South, Suite #45, Nesconset on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The newly renovated Precision Pilates and Wellness is located in the Lake Industrial Park at 110 Lake Ave South, Suite #45, Nesconset.

The studio will be offering tours, unveiling new equipment and fitness amenities. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and nibbles, along with raffles, giveaways, and sale of up to 20% off fitness wear and more. Special discounts on intro packages and individual Pilates sessions will also be offered at the event.

“We are thrilled to introduce and share our new state of the art Pilates Health and Wellness Facility,” said Hirsch.

“For the past 9 years, we have truly enjoyed helping our clients energize their lives and improve their overall health and wellness, strength, posture, and flexibility by offering affordable, personalized Classical Pilates instruction. Now with our expansion and the opening of Precision Pilates, we are excited to offer many mor class options, beyond Reformer Pilates, including Tower, Equipment, Mat and Privates based on the original work of Joseph Pilates.”

The event is FREE to the public and all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to wear fitness attire and be ready to try out the new space. RSVP via email at [email protected] or visit https://smithtownpilates.com/open-house/ to schedule a tour. For more information, class schedules, or to reserve classes online visit www.SmithtownPilates.com.