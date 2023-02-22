Kids Korner: Feb 23 to March 2, 2023

PROGRAMS

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on Feb. 23 to Feb. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277.

Slimy Science

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor closes out its winter break events with Slimy Science on Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn why slime is important to the survival of some unique animals while making your own gooey slime. No reservation required. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 kids ages 3 to 12. Visit www.cshfishhatchery.org.

Build-A-Boat Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Build-A-Boat Workshop on Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit the Museum’s current exhibit, From Sea to Shining Sea, and learn about African American whalers who designed, built and worked on whaling ships in the 19th century. Then imagine, design and create a unique wooden vessel model out of a variety of materials in this open-ended workshop. Admission fee + $10 participant. Questions? Call 367-3418.

Squirrel Birthday Bash

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to celebrate Chupa Chups “Chip” the Squirrel’s Birthday with a party on Feb. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join them to learn about our great forest regenerators, Eastern Gray Squirrels. You’ll be meeting Chupa-Chups “Chip” and possibly get a peek at some babies that they’ve been caring for at the center. Best for families with children ages 5 and up. Tickets are $10 per child, $5 per adult at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on Feb. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join author Nana Brew-Hammond in the planetarium theater to see her amazing picture book BLUE come to life. After the reading, enjoy a craft and activity relating to the story in the lobby. All attendees are invited to wear the color blue. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Hands-on History

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a 5-week After School Program for Grades K-4, Hands-on History, on Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The past comes alive as you explore life long ago! Join museum educators in the Museum’s galleries and create projects inspired by art and artifacts. $100 per child, $90 members. To register, visit www.longislandmuseum.org or call 631-751-0066.

Star Quest

Calling brave explorers! Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in a hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in the museum’s workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and up. Cost is admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

THEATER

A Royal Princess Party

Hear ye, hear ye! The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a Princess Party SingAlong: A Villainous Tale of Magic on Feb. 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. The princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and explore some magical artifacts. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. A special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The NeverEnding Story’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of The NeverEnding Story on Feb. 26 at noon. On his way to school, Bastian (Barret Oliver) ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book called “The Neverending Story,” Bastian begins reading it in the school attic. The novel is about Fantasia, a fantasy land threatened by “The Nothing,” a darkness that destroys everything it touches. The kingdom needs the help of a human child to survive. When Bastian reads a description of himself in the book, he begins to wonder if Fantasia is real and needs him to survive. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

