Kids Korner: Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2022

PROGRAMS

Polar Express Workshop

All aboard! Benner's Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children's workshop, All Aboard The Benner's Farm Polar Express Workshop, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to come spend a few hours on the farm and BELIEVE. Participants will be visiting all the farm animals and spreading some holiday cheer, touring the farm and gardens and taking a ride on the tractor (train) around the farm. Each child will go home with some exclusive farm crafts and gifts! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. Children’s Holiday Party Celebrate St. James hosts a children’s holiday party at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Ave., St. James on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a holiday sing-along with Nicky Loiodice; cookie decorating and story time with the author of “My Favorite Day of the Year,” Jessica DeGorter; and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $20 for one parent and one child, $10 each additional child. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org. A Child’s Life at Eagle’s Nest Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents A Child’s Life at Eagle’s Nest, a program for children in grades K-4, on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about life at the Vanderbilt mansion, play games, listen to the music of the 1930s, and make a dreamy snow globe. $20 per child. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Backpack Adventures Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a children’s program, Backpack Adventures, for ages 5 and up on Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Get ready to go on a nature experiment adventure with everything you need right on your back! The staff will loan you a backpack filled with fun, interesting experiments that you will complete together as you explore the park. $4 per child. Please call 265-1054 for reservations. Holiday Party for Wildlife Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host its annual Holiday Party for Wildlife event on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Come enjoy short animal presentations, photo opportunities, crafts and story times for kids. Snack and drinks will be available for purchase. $15 per child $5 per adult. Please bring a small gift off of their wildlife wish list. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344. Crafternoons at the library Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a holiday-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080. Elf Workshops The Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson presents Elf Workshops in December from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to make a gift for someone special in your life including Dec. 10 (make holiday lip balm); and Dec. 17 (create a snow globe). Each workshop is designed so that students learn the science behind their wonderful creations. For children in grades 2 to 6. $30 per child per workshop includes all supplies. To register, call 331-3277 or visit www.longislandexplorium.org. Family Hour Sundays Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its Family Hour Sundays series on Dec. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects. $10 per child, adults free. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org or call 380-3230. FILM ‘Paddington’ Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Paddington on Dec. 11 at noon. After a deadly earthquake destroys his home in a Peruvian rainforest, a young bear makes his way to England in search of a new home. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org THEATER ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Frosty’ A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.