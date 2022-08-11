Kids Korner: August 11 to August 18, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.

Spoon Man Show

On Aug. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m., Emma Clark Library, 120 Main Street, Setauket invites the community to a family show featuring the “Spoon Man,” a published author who offers a hilarious interactive comedy program for all ages with an audience sing-along competition and creates a Mountain Band out of members of the audience. It’s a spoonful of family fun! No registration necessary. Call 941-4080 for more info.

Superheroes of the Sky

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Superheroes of the Sky on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a bald eagle, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 adults, $5 children under age 12. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for more info.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with storytelling and singing by Johnny Cuomo in the Inner Court on Aug. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

Magic of Amore

Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River presents the Magic of Amore on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Part of Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment, this magic show will amaze and astound no matter your age! Colorful handkerchiefs turn to magic canes and objects materialize out of thin air. Bring your chair or blanket and get ready for an amazing show! $10 vehicle use fee. Questions? Call 929-4314.

Mouse Paint Movement

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Mouse Paint Movement class for students ages 4 to 7 on Aug. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. This exciting program includes reading of the book Mouse Paint, creative movement using a parachute, a balance beam, tubs, ribbons and hoops all while learning about primary and secondary colors. All materials necessary will be provided. $20 per participant. To register, visit www.rebolicenter.org or call 751-7707.

Family Scavenger Hunt

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its Summer program series with a Family Scavenger Hunt on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. Meet at the Red Barn for a morning of fun in a beautiful place! Free. No registration necessary. Call 689-6146 for more information.

Butterflies & Moths

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots class titled Buttlerflies & Moths on Aug. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit www/Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. For more info, call 269-4333.

Dance Party

It’s time to dance! The Village of Port Jefferson concludes its Children Shows series at the Jill Nees Russell Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with A Little Bit of Magic Dance Party on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.portjeff.com.

Build a Pirate Ship

Shiver me Tuesdays! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Pirate Ship Workshop every Tuesday in August from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults and kids can design and build a unique pirate ship model from a variety of wooden materials and more during this drop-in program. Complete your craft with a Jolly Roger! Bring your imagination. Kids, bring your adults for supervision. Admission + $10 participant. Questions? Call 367-3418.

Owl Prowl Thursday

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.

FILM

‘Shark Tale’/’Finding Nemo’

The 5th annual Farmingville Flicks Movie Series continues with Shark Tale on Aug. 11, Finding Nemo on Aug. 18 and Moana on Aug. 25 at the Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville at dusk. Presented by Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Bring seating. Free but registration is required by visiting www.farmingvillechamber.com.

‘Sing 2’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai continues its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Sing 2 on Aug. 13 at 8:15 p.m. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. Free. Bring seating. Questions? Call 403-4846.‘The Goonies’

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for an Under the Stars Movie Night free screening of The Goonies on Aug. 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. As this movie will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the program will be rescheduled for Aug. 25. Food truck will be on hand beginning at 7 p.m. Questions? Call 585-9393.

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Spider Man: No Way Home on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. (rain date is Aug. 25). Free. Bring seating. No pets. Call 584-8510.

‘Encanto’

Northport-East Northport Community Drug and Alcohol Task Force will host a Family Movie Night at Northport Village Park on Aug. 18 at 8:30 p.m. with a free screening of Disney’s Encanto. Bring seating. First 50 attendees will receive a free lawn blanket. Call 516-361-6540 for more info.

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

The Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Howl’s Moving Castle on Aug. 14 at noon. Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman leading her on a quest to break the spell. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610.

THEATER

‘Mary Poppins’

Productions Over the Rainbow present Disney’s Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical at Sachem High School East, 177 Granny Road, Farmingville on Aug. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. performed by POTR’s Summer 2022 Teen and College students. Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.potr.org.

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smihtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 with one special performance on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Sleeping Beauty’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Sleeping Beauty, a charming re-telling of the most wonderful fairy tale of all, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13. When Briar Rose falls asleep because of a wicked fairy’s evil spell, all seems lost until true love’s first kiss breaks the spell. A memorable story for this or any time. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.