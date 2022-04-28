Kids Korner: April 29 to May 5, 2022

Programs

Owl Prowl Thursday

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. for an Owl Prowl! Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Cuddle and Care Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop for ages 3 to 12, Cuddle and Care, on April 30 and May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children will be introduced to the farm’s newest baby barnyard animals! Learn what they eat, how they grow, and how to take care of them. There will also be a farm tour, crafts, and a tractor ride! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Mighty Moms

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Mighty Moms, for ages 3 to 5 on April 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents will explore the natural world through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance registration required by visiting Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

SachemCon

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook invites the community to an in-person SachemCon on April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Get your cosplay on and share your love of all things anime, manga, and comics. Play TCGs, make crafts, complete trivia challenges, watch animation demonstrations, meet special guests and shop for unique art and collectibles. Call 588-5024 for further information.

Handmade Candle-Making

As part of its Antiques and More event on May 1, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host a handmade candle-making craft workshop from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 2 p.m. Create a hand-dripped candle to take home. $5 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Welcome Back Osprey

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park will host a family program titled Welcome Back Osprey on May 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This beautiful raptor feeds almost exclusively on fish, so the marsh at Sunken Meadow is a perfect place for them to raise their chicks! Join the staff for a walk to observe them at their nest platform and discover more about their amazing adaptations. $4 per person. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure,

Scrimshaw Detectives

Calling private investigators! For the month of May, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Scrimshaw Detectives! Spy around the museum and look for clues to uncover secret meanings hidden in scrimshaw art. When you complete your tasks, design and etch your own scrimshaw box to take home. For ages 5 and up. Admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for further details.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review on page B25.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7. Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.