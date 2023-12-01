Kiddsmiles Pediatric Dentistry opens office in Port Jefferson Station

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed new partner Kiddsmiles Pediatric Dentistry with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 16.

Located at 1174 Route 112, Suite B, in Port Jefferson Station, the office is the 3rd location in Suffolk County along with Holbrook and North Babylon and is equipped with the latest state of the art technology including laser dentistry (no needle fillings), digital x-rays and computer imaging in a kid-friendely environment.

Pictured in photo from left, Mary Joy Pipe, PJCC Director; Caitlin Thomson, Kiddsmiles Office Manager; Lance (husband to Dr. Alstodt); Dr. Michele Alstodt, owner of Kiddsmiles Port Jeff Station; Stu Vincent, PJCC President; and Amanda Saviano, Kiddsmiles Regional Manager.

“Thank you to the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the incredible community for their warm welcome and support.Our team is beyond excited to bring our specialized pediatric dental care to Port Jefferson Station. Come visit us at our new location and experience the Kiddsmiles difference firsthand! We can’t wait to meet you and your little ones,” read a post from Kiddsmiles’ Facebook after the ribbon cutting.

Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. For more information, call 631-254-5437 or visit www.kiddsmiles.com/port-jefferson-station.