Kenneth Roberts honored by Healthcare Association of New York State

Recently retired Mather Hospital President Kenneth Roberts was recognized by the Healthcare Association of New York State for his contributions to healthcare in New York State.

Mr. Roberts was one of two individuals to receive the HANYS 2022 Distinguished Service Award. Long-serving Assembly member Richard Gottfried, chair of the Assembly Health Committee since 1987, also received the honor.

Mr. Roberts retired in May after 40 years with Mather Hospital, 36 as its President. During that time, he oversaw multiple hospital expansions, quality and patient safety initiatives, and the hospital’s 2018 affiliation with Northwell Health. He served on the HANYS board of trustees for 10 years.

“His political acumen and deep knowledge of public policy have made him invaluable in our advocacy efforts,” the association said in announcing the award, noting that Mr. Roberts also twice served as chairman of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council and served as a state delegate on the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board.

HANYS’ Distinguished Service Award was established by the Association’s board of trustees in 1979 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding personal service in the healthcare field in one or more of the following areas: patient welfare, hospital administration, residential healthcare administration, local and state healthcare organizations, public service, and promotion of legislation relating to better healthcare.