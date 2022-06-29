Del Vino Vineyards announces acquisition of the Krupski Farm in Riverhead

Northport-based Del Vino Vineyards provides an expanded estate growing footprint in Riverhead, and opportunity for more grape growing and a new tasting room location.

Del Vino Vineyards announced today that they have closed on the purchase of the Krupski Farm, a 30-acre property of pastureland land which is agriculturally preserved that will be converted to vineyards in Riverhead.

The property, nestled between Sound Avenue and Northville Turnpike in Riverhead, has been owned by prominent local farmers since 1966.

This purchase adds valuable acres to Del Vino Vineyards winegrowing footprint in the Long Island region, which aligns with one of the company’s long-term strategies of becoming more vertically integrated by farming more fruit from their own vineyards. Del Vino Vineyards in Northport, located on 12 acres, is currently home to 7 varieties of grapes. In addition to the farming land, Del Vino Vineyards plans to operate as a new tasting room destination, likely opening sometime in 2024.

“We believe in building a wine company that invests back into the community and the industry that it’s a part of. Bringing the Krupski Family Farm into our portfolio shifts us towards having the majority of our production coming from our own vineyards, which is a huge part of our long-term vision,” said Fred Giachetti, Owner of Del Vino Vineyards. “The vineyard management team at Del Vino Vineyards has done an exceptional job of maintaining an eye on quality, and we’re incredibly excited about our expansion.”