Join Mather Hospital for annual Northwell Health Walk May 21

The fight against breast cancer in our community continues on Sunday, May 21 with the Northwell Health Walk at Mather Hospital located at 75 North Country Road in Port Jefferson.

Presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Walk brings together family, friends and team members for a five-mile walk through the scenic villages of Port Jefferson and Belle Terre. The day includes a light breakfast, live music by Damaged Goods, raffles, photo props, a walker warm up session, and the popular Pink Your Pooch contest for the best “pinked” pup!

Sponsored by New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and King Quality Construction, the Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson benefits the Fortunato Breast Health Center and serves to raise awareness of the need for regular breast cancer screenings starting at age 40.

Nearly 300,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and early detection through mammograms and other screenings can help find cancer at an early stage, before symptoms appear. In 2019, only 65 percent of women ages 45 and older were up to date with breast cancer screening, according to the American Cancer Society.

The hundreds of participants at this annual event walk for a family member or friend fighting breast cancer, a survivor who conquered breast cancer, or in memory of someone whose life was cut short by this disease.

The event will be held simultaneously with other walks in Riverhead, Jones Beach, Staten Island and Yorktown Heights. Last year’s Northwell Health Walk raised a total of nearly $1 million.

Check-in/registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. followed by the walk at 10 a.m. To register, pleasevisit www.northwellhealthwalk.com.