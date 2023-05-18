Junior Fishing Tournament returns to Caleb Smith State Park Preserve

The Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve will hold its 19th annual “Catch and Release” Junior Angler Fishing Tournament at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown on Saturday, June 10. The tournament will be divided into two groups: ages 5 through 8 from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m.; and ages 9 to 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in three categories at each session.Supporting sponsors for the event are The Fisherman and The Campsite Sports Shop.

Those interested in participating in the tournament must register by Saturday, June 4. Anglers under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. The entry fee is $15, $10 for members and includes bait, hooks and bobbers, junior angler tee shirts, refreshments, and goody bags for all participants. A limited number of fishing rods are available if required. An $8 NYS Parks parking fee will be in effect.

For more information or to register, call 631-265-1054 Wednesday through Sunday.