Jefferson’s Ferry recognized for exceptional resident experience

For the fifth year in a row, Jefferson’s Ferry Life Plan Community of South Setauket has earned Pinnacle Quality Insight’s Customer Experience Award for outstanding resident satisfaction and overall achievement in the health care industry.

This award recognizes the dedication of the staff of The Vincent Bove Health Center at Jefferson’s Ferry in providing “Best in Class” service in Skilled Nursing. Jefferson’s Ferry’s health center scored in the top 15% of skilled nursing facilities nationwide over a 12-month period of study, excelling in Nursing Care, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Recommendation to Others, Activities, Admission Process, Safety & Security, and Overall Customer Experience.

“Since our founding more than 20 years ago as Long Island’s first Continuing Care Retirement Community, Jefferson’s Ferry has been committed to providing the highest quality experience in a community setting that promotes dignity, privacy, individuality and independence for every resident,” said Jefferson’s Ferry President and CEO Bob Caulfield. “The Pinnacle Award is a direct reflection of the outstanding work that our employees perform every day. It’s always gratifying to know that our residents recognize our dedication with this vote of confidence.”

Over the course of 2022, a sampling of residents of the Vincent Bove Health Center and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews that asked open-ended questions to rate their experiences in specific categories.

Every month, Jefferson’s Ferry staff evaluated the results from the interviews to gain a better understanding of resident needs and make improvements when necessary.

“In addition to the high marks our residents and their families give us in the Pinnacle survey, they also recommend Jefferson’s Ferry to their friends and family,” added Anthony Comerford, Vice President of Health Service. “Our staff and residents form close relationships based on mutual respect, trust, and quality care.”

“While we don’t come to work looking to win awards, we always do our very best for our residents and families,” concluded Caulfield. “Our goal is always to provide the people who call Jefferson’s Ferry home with the means and peace of mind to live their best life here. It is especially meaningful to know that we are consistently hitting the mark, meeting or exceeding the best standards or practices within our industry. It’s the people who live and work here that make Jefferson’s Ferry the truly special and vibrant community we know so well.”

For more information visit www.jeffersonsferry.org