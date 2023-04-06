Arrests made for selling vape products to minors in second precinct

Suffolk County Police arrested four people on April 6 for allegedly selling vape products to persons under-21 during compliance checks at businesses in the Second Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products, during which 16 businesses were checked for compliance with the law. During the investigation, four businesses were found to be selling e-nicotine products and/or cannabis to minors.

The following people were arrested and issued Field Appearance Tickets:

• Isaiah Ortiz, 21, of Deer Park, an employee of Cloud Empire, located at 108 Broadway,

Greenlawn, charged with alleged Selling Tobacco to a Minor.

• Anhya Jenkins, 22, of Central Islip, an employee of Venom Smoke Shop II, located at 6160

Jericho Turnpike, Commack, charged with alleged Selling Tobacco to a Minor.

• Gaurang Upadhyay, 55, of Rocky Point, an employee of Gary’s Smoke Shop, located at 6318

Jericho Turnpike Commack, charged with alleged Selling Tobacco to a Minor, and Unlawful Sale of

Cannabis.

• Nader Ilyas 27, of Dix Hills, an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho

Turnpike, Huntington, charged with alleged Selling Tobacco to a Minor, and Unlawful Sale of Cannabis.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in First District Court on April 26.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.