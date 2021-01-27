Jefferson’s Ferry Names 2020 Manager of the Year and Employee of the Year

“2020, though one of the most challenging we’ve faced due to COVID-19, showcased the caliber, dedication, and heart of our employees,” said Caulfield. “Individuals like Richelle and Debbie protect and care for our residents, inspire our teams, and exceed the high standards we set for ourselves as a premier life plan community.”

Rugolo has served as the director of nursing at Jefferson’s Ferry for six years. Under her leadership, Jefferson’s Ferry has resulted in an overall 5 Star Rating by ​The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and was named a “Best Of” nursing home by U.S. News & World Report.

“Richelle consistently strives for exceptional outcomes and manages performance to the highest standards which are reflected in the results of our third-party satisfaction surveys and NY State Department of Health surveys,” said Caulfield. “She’s a respected professional whose sound leadership created a safe haven for both residents and staff.”

Loggia joined Jefferson’s Ferry as a certified nursing assistant in 2011. “Debbie is a dedicated and respected member of the nursing team, who cares for residents with a smile and a positive attitude,” said Caulfield.