Resident survey scores Jefferson’s Ferry in top 15% nationwide in skilled nursing care

For the sixth year running, the Vincent Bove Health Center at Jefferson’s Ferry Life Plan Community in South Setauket has received the Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award for outstanding resident satisfaction and overall achievement in skilled nursing care.

The Pinnacle Award process examines “Best in Class” service in skilled nursing over a 12-month period of study by surveying residents and their families about the quality of 14 target areas: Nursing care, activities, dining services/food quality, cleanliness, laundry services, therapy services, response to problems, dignity and respect, individual needs, would they recommend to others, the overall customer experience and satisfaction by residents or family members. The survey placed the health center in the top 15% of skilled nursing facilities nationwide.

“For more than 20 years, Jefferson’s Ferry, Long Island’s first Life Plan Retirement Community, has set a high bar for extraordinary care,” said Jefferson’s Ferry President and CEO Bob Caulfield. “We strive every day to provide the highest quality care experience in a community setting that respects individuality and promotes dignity, privacy, and independence for every resident. The Pinnacle Award is a direct reflection of our families’ recognition of the outstanding work that our staff performs on a daily basis and a vote of confidence that all of us take very seriously.”

The survey sampling of Vincent Bove Health Center residents and their families takes place over the course of a year with monthly telephone interviews that ask the participants open-ended questions to rate their experiences in the specific categories. Jefferson’s Ferry staff receive that feedback each month to gain a better understanding of emerging resident needs and make improvements when necessary.

“The Pinnacle Award is especially meaningful to our caregivers and other staff, as the results come directly from the people they help on a daily basis,” explained Anthony Comerford, Vice President of Health Service at Jefferson’s Ferry.

“It is important to know that we are consistently hitting the mark, meeting or exceeding the best standards or practices within our industry. Our goal is always to provide residents with the peace of mind to live their best life here. The staff and residents form close relationships based on mutual respect, trust, and quality care,” he said.