‘Hop’ Aboard the Bunny Express with the PJS-Terryville Chamber of Commerce

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a screening of ‘Hop’ in the Chamber Train Car, southeast corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on March 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person includes movie, water, popcorn, and cookie with a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end. Great opportunity for pictures! For more information and to reserve your seat, visit www.pjstchamber.com or call 631-821-1313.