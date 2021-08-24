The sounds of jazz are back in Stony Brook Village! The following is the schedule of events for September at The Jazz Loft .

Wed. 9/1 Young at Heart: Great Ladies of Song at 1 p.m.

The monthly themed Young at Heart concert series, originally developed for those with memory loss

and their companions has grown to include those that prefer their jazz in the afternoon. The Jazz Loft

Trio will celebrate great female jazz vocalists.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 9/1 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 p.m. $10, Arrive at 8 p.m. $5

Thurs. 9/2 Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by trumpeter and Jazz Loft founder, Tom Manuel,

performs jazz standards and original music and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $20, Students $15, Children $10, Children under 5 free

Wed. 9/8 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7PM followed by a jam at 8PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 p.m. $10, Arrive at 8 p.m. $5

Fri. 9/10 Larry Fuller Trio at 7 p.m.

Larry Fuller is an internationally acclaimed jazz pianist, band leader and composer. He was

the final pianist in the famed Ray Brown Trio. He is a versatile jazz stylist.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 Seniors, $15 Students, $10 Children, Children under 5 free

Wed. 9/15 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by at jam at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 p.m. $10, Arrive at 8 p.m. $5

Thurs. 9/16 Bad Little Big Band at 7 p.m.

Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 12 member band in performing music of The Great American

Song Book and original music and arrangements written by band members. Vocalist Madeline

Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Seniors, $15 Students, $10 Children, Children under 5 free

HARBOR JAZZ FEST WED. 9/22 TO SAT. 9/25

Wed. 9/22 Jazz Fest Opening Night Jam Session with the Keenan Zach Trio at 6 p.m.

Tickets:$10

Thurs. 9/23 The Interplay Jazz Orchestra Tribute to Blue Note Records at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Interplay Jazz Orchestra will pay tribute to the pioneering, iconic jazz label that has

given voice to some of the finest jazz artists.

Tickets: $30 Adults,$25 Seniors,$20 Students, $15 Children, Children Under 5 free

Fri. 9/24 Emmet Cohen Trio at 7 p.m.

Emmet Cohen, a multifaceted young jazz pianist and composer is in the vanguard of his

generation’s advancement of jazz . He is the winner of several jazz awards.

Tickets: Adults $35, Seniors, $30, Students $25, Children $20, children under 5 free

Sat. 9/25 Sheryl Bailey Trio with Ada Rovatti at 1 p.m.

Sheryl Bailey is an American jazz guitarist and educator. She is said to be ” one of the top

players in an emerging generation of jazz guitarists”. Ava Rovatti is an Italian saxophonist

who has recently been teaming up with husband Randy Brecker to record.

TICKETS: FREE THIS EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE OUTSIDE

Sat. 9/25 Joel Ross and Samara Joy with Immanuel Wilkins at 4 p.m.

Joel Ross, an immensely talented vibraphonist, Samara Joy, one of the more imposing

young jazz singers and Immanuel Wilkins, saxophonist and composer team up for this

Harbor Jazz performance.

Tickets: FREE THIS EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE OUTSIDE

Sat. 9/25 Charlie Apicella and Iron City with Madame Pat Tandy at 7 p.m.

New York City base guitarist and his band Iron City team up with singer Madame Pat Tandy

who is widely known as the First Lady of New Jersey Jazz .

Tickets: FREE THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD OUTSIDE

Wed. 9/29 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave. in Stony Brook Village. Telephone 631-751-1895