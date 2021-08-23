Long Island Museum hosts summer picnic Aug. 26

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will host a Community Summer Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join them on the beautiful grounds of the LIM for a picnic with your family and a concert by Gathering Time. Bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy the sounds of Gathering Time on the lawn outside of the Carriage Museum. This event is free, but first come / first accommodated due to crowd restrictions. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.