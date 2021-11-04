Section XI and Island Federal Credit Union have announced a new, innovative partnership to help support interscholastic sports in Suffolk County, establish financial literacy campaigns to support young men and women within our community, and award scholarships to deserving scholar athletes from Long Island.

“We are proud of this partnership because it represents large brands coming together for the sake of education and community involvement,” said Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs. “Between the events we’ll co-host, the creation of awards for student-athletes and the promotion of content on our pages, this was a no-brainer that we hope will enrich the organizations and our respective communities.”

One of the key aspects of this emerging partnership is the establishment of two scholar- athlete scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors who embody athletic success, academic excellence, and a demonstration to improving the Long Island community. Coaches and athletic-directors will be able to nominate their players throughout the year with winners being announced in June.

Additionally, Island Federal has teamed up with Stony Brook University Athletic Department to host virtual financial literacy seminars designed to assist students and their families navigate the process of student loans, grants, scholarships, name, image, & likeness legislation, and other financial factors facing today’s college students and collegiate student-athlete.

“Island Federal is proud to support Section XI and high school sports throughout Suffolk County. Many of our employees, Members, and their children have participated in interscholastic sports during their high school years and can reminisce on wins and losses and time spent with close friends and teammates,” said Bret Sears, Island Federal Credit Union President and CEO.

“We fully believe in the tremendous impact that safe and organized extracurricular activities play in the high school experience and in our communities. Additionally, on top of our financial commitment to Section XI, we are very proud to be offering scholar-athlete scholarships to Long Island students attending college next Fall,” he said.