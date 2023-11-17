In the spirit of service, Greenlawn remembers and honors its veterans

1 of 11

By Michael Scro

Greenlawn celebrated Veterans Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 11, where a large crowd of local veterans, residents, law enforcement, Scouts and other community groups gathered at 11 a.m. to support the holiday’s tradition.

Originally named Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954, passed by Congress and signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R). Each year, it is held to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Hosted by American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 on a comfortably crisp and sunny November morning, post Cmdr. Trisha Northover said, “To serve is to give, it is to find access to joy.”

“There are many things that come to mind,” Northover added. “We are struggling through conflict, and a new generation will be called up to honor and serve the country. Each person that puts on the uniform knows they can give up their life — it is simply the most honorable thing that one can do.”

1st Vice Cmdr. Carlo Giordano spoke about the programs the American Legion supports, such as the Boys and Girls State, where high school juniors spend a week in July at a college upstate to participate and learn about democratic government and gain leadership experience. Over the course of 15 years, Giordano said Post 1244 has sent over 200 students. The organization also supports Operation Enduring Care, which assists veterans who require assistance due to illness or homelessness.

Giordano concluded by saying, “I am proud to be a veteran, and especially proud to be part of the American Legion.”

The wreaths were laid beside a monument stone at Greenlawn Memorial Park, which has a plaque for American Legion Post 1244 and states, “Dedicated to those who made the supreme sacrifice — Village of Greenlawn 1960.”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps.