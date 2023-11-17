SBU Sports: Men’s Basketball powers past St. Joseph’s Long Island in home opener, wins 91-50

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team beat St. Joseph’s L.I., 91-50, at Island Federal Arena on Nov. 10. Jared Frey led all scorers with 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a 4-for-7 mark from deep. Toby Onyekonwu added 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After falling behind 12-7 early on, Stony Brook used a 9-0 run, culminating with a three-pointer from Frey to take a 16-12 lead. The Seawolves defense helped create offensive opportunities all night, starting with Chris Maidoh’s block on one end and a flush on the other.

The Seawolves would add 12 points to the aforementioned lead by the end of the half and entered the break with a 41-25 advantage. Stony Brook relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down seven shots to account for 21 of its 41 points.

Following intermission, Stony Brook continued to widen the lead, expanding it to 51-29 before going on a 15-0 run to grow the lead to 66-29 with 11:23 to go in the contest. A logo-three from Frey gave the Seawolves its largest lead of the night to that point, a 44-point advantage with less than 10 minutes to play.



The Seawolves would ultimately run away with it in the second half and coast the rest of the way for the 91-50 win in the 2023-24 home opener at Island Federal Arena.

STATS AND NOTES