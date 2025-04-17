Huntington Station massage parlor raided, three arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested three people during a massage parlor raid in Huntington Station on April 17.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction

with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department, conducted an investigation into

Sugar Pine Spa, located at 953-8 New York Ave., and arrested three employees at 2:05 p.m.

Jessica Ortiz Cortez, 29, of Jamaica, and Zhong Hui Ren, 35, of Brooklyn, were charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor. Dan Guo, 39, of Flushing, was charged with Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department issued multiple summonses to the

business.

Cortez, Ren, and Guo were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First

District Court in Central Islip on a later date.