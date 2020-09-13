Huntington Officials Join Families to Remember Those Lost on 9/11

Huntington Officials Join Families to Remember Those Lost on 9/11

Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman, left, and Councilwoman Joan Cergol, right, during the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Fred Amore plays the electric bugle. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci looks on during the 9/11 ceremony. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town Clerk Andrew Raia. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Linda Catania sings. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town Supervisor Chad Lupinnaci addresses attendees at the 9/11 ceremony. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Receiver of Taxed Jillian Guthman places roses in a vase to honor Huntington 9/11 vicitms. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Families of 9/11 Huntington victims attend the ceremony. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town Councilwoman Joan Cergo reads the names of Huntington residents lost 9/11/01, Photo by Rita J. Egan
Rabbi Yaaka Raski addresses attendees. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town Supervisor Chad Lupinnaci addresses attendees at the 9/11 ceremony. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Roses were placed at the entrance of the 9/11 Memorial in Heckscher Park in Huntington. Photo by Rita J. Egan

While attendance was limited Friday at the 9/11 Memorial in Heckscher Park in Huntington due to COVID-19 guidelines, town officials joined a few dozen to pay tribute to residents lost 19 years ago.

Families of the Huntington victims were invited to the ceremony, while visitors to the park observed the event from outside the event area. Bill Ober, chairman of the town’s Veterans Advisory Board, led the Pledge of Allegiance, Linda Catania performed the National Anthem, and Rabbi Yaakov Raskin delivered an Invocation.

Supervisor Chad Lupinacci (R), Councilwoman Joan Cergol (D), Town Clerk Andrew Raia and Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman read the names of 43 residents and first responders who perished in the attacks. Ober and Fred Amore, vice chairman of the Veterans Advisory Board, delivered a bell salute for each victim. After reading the names, each town official placed roses in a vase.

The event ended with a moment of silence and Catania singing “God Bless America.” Raia also read a poem titled “Remember the Towers,” which was written by his former New York State Assembly staff member Jack Townsend, and Amore played “Taps” on the electric bugle.

