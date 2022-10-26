Huntington Historical Society hosts cemetery tour Oct. 29

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour oOldn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.