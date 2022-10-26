Bereavement support group forming in East Setauket

The St. James R.C. Church’s Parish Bereavement Ministry, 429 Route 25A, East Setauket offers a free peer support group for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one. In order to participate, your loss must have occurred prior to July 1, 2022. This group is non-loss-specific and is open to men and women of all faith traditions. Meetings will be held on Saturday mornings this Fall; exact dates to be determined based on group needs. As seating is limited, registration is required. For additional information and to register, call the rectory office at: 631-941-4141 x 341 and leave a message.