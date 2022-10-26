Times … and dates: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022

Ongoing

Fall Art Walk

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.

Dark Night Halloween World

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville hosts the 2nd annual Dark Night Halloween World, an outdoor extravaganza combining moderate scares with comedy that at the same time celebrates the nostalgia of vintage haunted trails through a post-modern twist on inspired characters from pop culture and horror movies of the 1990s, on Oct. 27 to 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, $10 children 12 and under, $35 VIP front of the line. Reserve a time at www.DarkNightLI.com.

Thursday Oct. 27

All Hallows Tour

Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main St., Huntington hosts an All Hallows tour at the Town Clerk’s archives today and Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Halloween event will feature a guided tour exploring Huntington’s haunted history with live interpretations of stories taken out of the archives vault. Free. Call 351-3035.

Indigenous Art discussion

Stony Brook University’s Zuccaire Gallery will host a panel discussion on Indigenous Art & Environmental Issues at the Staller Center Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 4 p.m. Connecting the Drops artists Courtney M. Leonard (Shinnecock) and Erin Genia (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate) discuss their work as it relates to the environment and indigenous issues, in dialogue with Shavonne F. Smith, Environmental Director Shinnecock Nation and Dr. Ellen Pikitch, Endowed Professor of Ocean Conservation Science and Executive Director, Institute for Ocean Conservation Science at Stony Brook University. Moderated by Dr. Abena Ampofoa Asare, Associate Professor of Modern African Affairs & History. Free and open to all. Call 632-7240.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centeport welcomes Robert P. Crease, author and philosopher of science, for an evening lecture on public trust in scientific institutions at 7 p.m. Crease’s lecture will serve as a book launch for his latest publication, The Leak: Politics, Activists, and Loss of Trust at Brookhaven National Laboratory, co-authored with former BNL Director Peter D. Bond. In The Leak, Crease reconstructs the events of 1997, when scientists discovered a small leak of radioactive water near the laboratory’s research reactor. He details how, despite posing no threat to public safety, the discovery sparked public outrage and threatened the existence of the national laboratory. $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday Oct. 28

All Hallows Tour

See Oct. 27 listing.

Halloween Market

Take part in a pumpkin carving/decorating contest at the Three Village Farmer’s Market’s 1st annual Halloween Market on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from 2 to 6 p.m. Public voting will be held through 5:30 p.m. in six judging categories with lots of prizes! The event will also feature 25+ vendors (with food so fresh it’ll fright) makers and artisans, live music and spooky surprises for the whole family. Questions? Call 631-901-7151 or 631-751-3730.

Hauppauge Trunk or Treat

Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge invites the community to trick or treat in their parking lot from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Community members will be decorating their trunks in fun and spooky themes and will pass out candy to trick or treaters. The library will also have snacks, games, crafts, and other activities. This event is free and open to all. 631-979-1600.

Harbor Haunts Walking Tour

Explore Cold Spring Harbor’s ghostly side with fascinating tales of mishaps and historic hauntings on Main Street, courtesy of the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor today at 6 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Held rain or shine. Tickets are ​$12 adults, $8 children. 631-367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Spooky Lantern Walking Tour

The Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society presents its annual Spooky Lantern Tour, a not-too-scary walking tour of the haunted history of Miller Place, today and Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walk the Miller Place Historic District with a guide from the MPMS Historical Society who will regale you with all the spooky stories surrounding this pre-Revolutionary War town. Bring a lantern or flashlight and wear comfortable shoes. For ages 10 and up. Tickets are $15 per person. www.mpmshistoricalsociety.eventbrite.com.

Deepwells Haunted Mansion

Just in time for Halloween, the Deepwells Farm Historical Society transforms the historic Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James into Deepwells Sanitarium, Home for the Criminally Insane tonight and Oct. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring 16 rooms of horror, wooded trail of terror, food vendors, photo-ops and more. Advance tickets are $20 per person, $30 at the door. 631-862-2808, www.deepwellshauntedmansion.com.

Saturday Oct. 29

Harbor Haunts Walking Tour

See Oct. 28 listing.

Spooky Lantern Walking Tour

See Oct. 28 listing.

Deepwells Haunted Mansion

See Oct. 28 listing.

Halloween Pet Parade

The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce and Jennifer O’Brien of State Farm hosts a Halloween Pet Parade fundraiser for the Smithtown Children’s Foundation at the Nesconset Gazebo, across from Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Boulevard, Nesconset at 11 a.m. Come in costume and trick-or-treat, enjoy ice cream, raffles, music, pet costume contest, vendors and more. 631-724-2543, www.nesconsetchamber.com.

Heritage Halloween Fest

The North Shore Youth Council presents a Halloween Fest at the Heritage Center, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy pumpkin picking and decorating, a spooky walk scavenger hunt, costume parade, a goodie bag, dance party and more! Registration is $15 per child 12 and under. Parents and guardians are not required to register. www.eventbrite.com.

Yaphank Trunk or Treat

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank hosts a Truck or Treat event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy truck or treating, trick or treating around the farm, crafts, wagon rides, games, farm animal visits, corn maze and more. Costumes encouraged. $15 children ages 1 to 17, $5 adults. Register at www.eventbrite.com. 631-852-4600.

Commack Trunk or Treat

Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Road, Commack presents its 5th annual Trunk-N-Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Children can trick or treat for candy at festively decorated car trunks and truck beds and enjoy games, crafts and activities. Free. Call 499-7310 or visit www.commack-umc.org.

Hallockville Trunk or Treat

Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead dressed in costume for a festive Trunk or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature Mike the Silly Magician, a fabulous silent auction and raffle, pumpkin decorating and other Halloween crafts, games on the lawn, a costume parade and contest, all culminating in an amazing Trunk or Treat! Admission is $15 per person, $50 family of 4. Call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.

An Evening of Comedy

The Comedy Club at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson returns tonight at 8 p.m. with another hilarious night of non-stop laughter and fun. Featured comedians include Banjo Les Bayer, Bryan McKenna and Mick Thomas. Tickets are $35.To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Michael Feinstein heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes cabaret legend Michael Feinstein to the Main Stage for a tribute to Judy Garland on her 100th birthday at 8 p.m. Charting through Garland’s storied career, Feinstein and audiences will connect in a journey through Garland’s life and times, punctuated by personal stories told to Feinstein from his dear friend, Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli, and other close friends. The evening’s set list will feature recently discovered, previously unheard arrangements from Garland’s repertoire, peeling back to curtain and revealing rare insight to the enduring Garland mystique. Tickets start at $49. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday Oct. 30

Fall Car Show

Rescheduled from Oct 23. Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James hosts a Custom & Collectible Car Show by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles plus vendors, cars for sale, music, pumpkin patch for the kids and more. Rain date is Oct. 30. Admission is $10 adults, free for ages 11 and younger. Visit www.longislandcars.com.

Haunted Boo-Museum Festival

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for its spookiest event of the year, with fun activities for all ages, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go on a spooky-not-scary walk through as museum exhibit coming to life; have your fortune read; listen to ghost stories; and visit Dr. Gellerman’s Spooktacular Zoo with live native spooky wildlife found on Long Island. Enjoy tons of Halloween crafts and activities in the workshop including mixing up your own potion, creating a spider hat, wrapping a mummy whale, designing a mask, and candle-dipping to create a homemade candle and see what’s sticky and gooey at a Spooky Touch Table. Tickets in advance are $10 children, $5 adults; $15 children, $10 adults at the door. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Halloween Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day is back at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook just in time for Halloween! Join them from 1 to 4 p.m. for pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, crafts and more. Wear your Halloween costume if you wish. Free admission .Call 751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org

Secrets and Spirits Walking Tour

Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts a Secrets and Spirits of Stony Brook Village walking tours at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Participants of the tour will hear new stories of local hauntings along Stony Brook’s coastal community including the story of the Long Island witch trials, the apparitions of Annette Williamson at the Country House Restaurant (c.1710), the mysterious woman in white seen at the Stony Brook Grist Mill, William Sidney Mount and Spirit Photography; the ghost ships of shipbuilder Jonas Smith, and the role women mediums played in the Suffrage Movement.$12 per person. To reserve your spot, call 751-2244.

Halloween Hayride

The Village of Northport will host its annual Halloween Hayride in Northport Village Park from noon to 4 p.m. with hayrides, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, live music, petting zoo, costume contest & refreshments. Fun for the whole family! $5 per person. Call 754-3905.

Rocky Point Trunk or Treat

The North Shore Youth Council and the Rocky Point PTA present a Trunk Or Treat! event at the Joseph A. Edgar School, 525 Route 25A, Rocky Point from 2 to 5 p.m. with decorated cars and trunks, candy and non-edible treats, face painting, crafts and photo prop. Costumes encouraged. Join them for a scary good time! Register for this free event at www.eventbrite.com.

Fall Rummage Sale

Temple Beth El of Huntington, 660 Park Ave., Huntington will hold its annual Fall Rummage Sale today from 2 to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Bag Day — everything you can fit in one of our bags for $8). Questions? Email [email protected] .

Halloween Magic Show

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a dazzling Halloween Magic Show for all ages with magician Todd Harris from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.

An Evening of Reflection

The Village Chabad, 360 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket presents an Evening of History and Reflection: From Auschwitz to the IDF at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Leibel Mangel, a combat veteran in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF, will share his powerful story of challenges and successes. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.MyVillageChabad.com/Lecture, $25 on day of event and at the door. Call 463-2912 for more information.

Monday Oct. 31

Fall Rummage Sale

See Oct. 30 listing.

Halloween at Smith Haven Mall

Join the Smith Haven Mall, Moriches Road, Lake Grove for a spooktacular, fun trick-or-treating for all the little ghouls and goblins from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (while supplies last*) If you want to know what retailers and restaurants may have tricks or treats for the little ones on Halloween, keep and eye out for the pumpkin in their windows. Call 724-1433 for more info.

Halloween Festival

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts its 32nd annual Halloween Festival at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from 2 to 5 p.m. with music from WALK 97.5, trick-or-treating throughout Stony Brook Village Center, dancing and games for children, Scarecrow Competition announcements at 4 p.m. and a Halloween parade, led by Monster Merlin! Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

Halloween Costume Parade

The annual Downtown “Hauntington” Village Halloween Costume Parade returns to the Town of Huntington at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Town of Huntington, Councilwoman Joan Cergol, Dr. Dave Bennardo, and the Huntington Village BID. Line-up at the Huntington Post Office, 55 Gerard St., Huntington for a parade through Huntington followed by trick or treating at designated village merchants. Call 351-3085.

Tuesday Nov. 1

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Nov. 2

Curator’s Book Talk

Join Emma Clark Memorial Library in Setauket for an online presentation centered on The Long Island Museum’s recent publication The Long Road to Freedom: Surviving Slavery on Long Island at 7 p.m. Based on the 2019 exhibition of the same name, the publication written by LIM’s Curator Jonathan M. Olly, Ph.D., focuses on the experiences of people of color from the 17th to 19th centuries. Olly will discuss the five-chapter publication exploring how slavery operated and how African Americans resisted bondage, navigated the era of emancipation, and built communities in the decades after slavery from Brooklyn to the Hamptons. Register at emmaclark.org/programs or call 941-4080.

Thursday Nov. 3

No events listed for this day.

Theater

‘Mystic Pizza’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, through Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical through Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, the mythical adventure is “worthy of the gods.” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Noises Off’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. *Mature Content* General admission: $14, Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10, Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 451-4163.