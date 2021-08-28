Hook and Ladder Company teaches local kids about fire safety

Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library

Captain Rob, a Port Jefferson native, retired FDNY Firefighter and owner of Hook and Ladder Company, brought his full-scale fire engine to the parking lot of the Port Jefferson Free Library.

Children learned about fire safety and participated in a head to head bucket brigade relay race, completed a fire safety obstacle course and put out simulated fires with a state-of-the-art firefighter simulator. 

Children also were able to enter the fire engine for pictures.  

Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library
Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library
Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library
Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library
Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library
Photo from the Port Jefferson Free Library

