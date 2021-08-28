Home Port Times Record Hook and Ladder Company teaches local kids about fire safety
Captain Rob, a Port Jefferson native, retired FDNY Firefighter and owner of Hook and Ladder Company, brought his full-scale fire engine to the parking lot of the Port Jefferson Free Library.
Children learned about fire safety and participated in a head to head bucket brigade relay race, completed a fire safety obstacle course and put out simulated fires with a state-of-the-art firefighter simulator.
Children also were able to enter the fire engine for pictures.
