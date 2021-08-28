Cooking Cove: Summer soups are so cool

By Barbara Beltrami

It seems like just yesterday but it was actually last year that I wrote about summer soups. And I’m doing it again not just because it’s perfect weather for them, but also because I keep coming up with new concoctions and discoveries. Here are my three most recent favorites. I came up with the salad soup one night when we had a vegetable drawer full of salad ingredients and not much else. The pappa al pomodoro came from what else? A bumper crop of tomatoes. And the garlic soup? Well, that’s a long story that I don’t have room for here.

Salad Soup

This is sort of like a gazpacho but is a little tamer.

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

6 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

1/4 Vidalia onion, peeled and chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and seeded

2 large red bell peppers, trimmed and chopped

2 garlic cloves, lightly bruised

1 cup cooked arborio or long- grain rice

2 cups water

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, preferably from Liguria

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

Basil leaves or dill for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl combine all ingredients and stir well; cover and refrigerate for at least four hours; remove garlic and reserve for another use: adjust seasoning if necessary. Place ingredients in a food processor or blender until very finely chopped but not pureed. Return to bowl, cover and refrigerate another hour. Ladle into stemmed glasses of dishes, garnish, and serve with focaccia on the side.

Pappa al Pomodoro (Tomato and Bread Soup)

This is a great way to use those tomatoes that seem to ripen all at once and stale bread.

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large sprig sage, stems removed

1 2/3 pounds stale Italian or French bread, sliced thin

1 2/3 pounds fresh ripe tomatoes, puréed

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Fresh sage leaves for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a deep skillet heat oil over high heat; add garlic and sauté briefly, about 30 seconds. Add sage leaves and bread, and, turning once, sauté until bread turns golden; add tomato puree, salt and pepper and, stirring frequently, boil for 5 minutes. Add just enough cold water to cover mixture, then over low flame bring to a simmer. Stirring occasionally, cook for 30 minutes until mixture achieves a mushy consistency that is neither too thick nor too runny. Serve chilled, lukewarm or at room temperature with fresh corn on the cob.

Garlic Soup

This is not your usual garlic experience; creamy and smooth, it actually has a rather mellow flavor.

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 medium onion, peeled and minced

8 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 medium russet potato, peeled and chopped

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup cream

2 tablespoons sour cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Snipped fresh chives for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, briefly sauté the onion until it becomes opaque and the garlic until it releases its aroma, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add potato and chicken broth, bring to a boil, then lower the heat, cover and simmer about 20 to 30 minutes, until potato and garlic are soft and mushy. In a blender or food processor, puree mixture until smooth, transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until cool. When ready to serve, ladle into bowls or mugs, stir in cream and sour cream, add salt and pepper and garnish with chives. Serve with crusty bread and cheese.