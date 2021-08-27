Free Narcan training seminar offered in Smithtown on Aug. 31

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling & Education Center, in partnership with St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center, will mark International Overdose Awareness Day by holding a free Narcan training event for the community. On Tuesday, August 31st at noon, the Community Action for Social Justice Organization (CASJ) will conduct a free NARCAN® training seminar outdoors under the shaded pool deck at Smithtown Landing Country Club, 495 Landing Avenue, Smithtown.

“This is an invaluable life saving skill for everyone and anyone to learn. Don’t think to yourself, I’ll never need this skill… you simply just never know! Accidental overdoses on prescription drugs can easily happen to an elderly person living alone or to a family member suffering from dementia. Additionally, we’ve been fighting an opioid epidemic for years. The coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly made it more difficult to fight back and get people help. Human beings make mistakes, but they all deserve a second chance… Narcan training is a weapon against this battle… and everyone should arm themselves with this life saving skill.” – Supervisor Ed Wehrheim

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center and Horizons Counseling & Education Center resource tables will be set up around the training area, filled with invaluable services, information, promotional items and refreshments. Space is limited and on a first come first serve basis. Residents can reserve space by contacting Horizons Counseling & Education Center at (631) 360-7578 via email at [email protected] or register online: (https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eige1kdaaa916e45&oseq=&c=&ch=) Reservations for training should be made before the end of business on Monday August 30th, 2021.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It began in 2001, led by Sally J Finn at The Salvation Army in St Kilda, Melbourne. Since then, communities, governments, and organizations work to raise overdose awareness about one of the world’s worst public health crises, and promote action and discussion about evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

About Community Action for Social Justice:

Community Action for Social Justice (CASJ) is a not-for-profit organization that fosters improved health and quality-of-life for Long Islanders impacted by drug use, incarceration, homelessness, and chronic disease through participant-centered services and policy advocacy to reduce broader social and structural barriers. A vital part of CASJ’s work is their Overdose Prevention Program, which provides free training and naloxone (Narcan) kits, not only at community events, but with individuals and families in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. To learn more visit: https://casj.org/