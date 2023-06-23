Hometown History: Odell’s Market in Port Jeff

By Sandra Swenk

A popular local mom-and-pop business once flourished at the intersection of Beach Street and West Broadway in Port Jefferson under several owners. Longtime proprietors, George and Janet Odell, retired after 44 years in 1980.

The famous deli provided groceries, canned goods and meat for local families. During the 1940s, wagons of fresh vegetables from nearby farms were wheeled in and out of the store, where ice cream was sold at roll-up windows during the summer evenings.

Penny candies were also popular purchases by local children. Long Island Lighting Company employees could pick up sandwiches en route to their shifts at the local plant on Beach Street.

In later years, both porches were enclosed for the sale of Easter plants each spring, while holiday trees and greenery were displayed for shoppers in December.

Sandra Swenk is a charter member of the Port Jefferson Historical Society. She served as mayor of the Village of Port Jefferson from 1971 to 1977.