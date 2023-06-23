Huntington marks Juneteenth with celebration at Heckscher Park

1 of 13

By Aidan Johnson

Huntington held its inaugural Juneteenth celebration last Saturday, June 17, in Heckscher Park, amid clear skies.

The event, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was organized by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Juneteenth committee. The day included musical and dance performances on the Rainbow Chapin Stage, reflections on history and multiple speakers, including Gabriella Corbett, a Maplewood Intermediate School student who spoke about what Juneteenth meant to her.

Jillian Guthman, Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Huntington, was delighted with how the celebration was going.

“I think it went well,” Guthman said. “We have a lot of diversity, a lot of participation. It’s a great foundation for it to grow upon.”

Multiple businesses were in attendance, including Chick-Fil-A, which offered free chicken sandwiches