Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru returns to St. James Dec. 4 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysKidsTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - November 28, 2021 0 31 Stock photo The St. James Fire Department Engine Company No. 1 will hold its 2nd annual St. James Community Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru on Saturday, December 4 at Gyrodyne/Flowerfield in St. James from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors will enter via the entrance on Route 25A. Donations of an unwrapped toy or gift card are requested. This year, multiple St. James organizations are collaborating on the event. The organizations are as follows: St. James Fire Department Engine Co. 1 Celebrate St. James Troop 7 Boy Scouts Smithtown High School East Leadership Smithtown High School East Chamber Choir Veterans Recovery Coalition St. James Girl Scouts Troop St. James Civic Association Smithtown Food Pantry Gyrodyne/Flowerfield Live holiday music will be performed by John Zollo, lead singer of The Dedications, as well as performances by the Smithtown High School East Chamber Choir. Santa will make an appearance on a Fire Engine with a mailbox handy for children to drop off their letters. All donations will be distributed by the Smithtown Township Emergency Food Pantry to families and children in the community. Toy donations can also be dropped off at TD Bank, 621 Lake Avenue, St. James, during business hours. Gift cards can be mailed to: St. James Holiday Gift & Toy Drive, c/o Celebrate St. James, 459 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY 11780. In the event of bad weather, the event will be held on Sunday, December 5th. For more information, call (631) 584-5799.