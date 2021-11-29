WMHO’s Holiday Festival to return to Stony Brook Dec. 5 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysKidsVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 29, 2021 0 4 A puppet of businessman and philanthropist Ward Melville at the Stony Brook Village Holiday Festival's Legends & Spies Puppets Processional. Photo by Heidi Sutton The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s 42nd Annual Holiday Festival will return on Sunday, December 5th from noon to 6 p.m. at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook with Santa, performances, displays, activities and more. This is an entirely free event. Photo from WMHO The festival will feature music from WALK 97.5 throughout the day, Wiggs Optician’s Holiday Train Display, carolers, a performance from Roseland Dance Studio and a petting zoo. The Bethel AME Choir will be returning to help brighten spirits with a performance. Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at the Stony Brook Post Office in the red “Mail for Santa” mailbox as soon as November 22. Letters can be mailed to Santa through the season. WMHO’s Youth Corps Santa Fund fundraiser will include a scavenger hunt with the chance to win Stony Brook Village Center gift certificates, Discovery Cruise tickets and other prizes. All proceeds will be donated to Long Island Adolescent to benefit children in need over the holidays. Photo from WMHO While the festivities are in full swing, festival goers can participate in the Holiday Tree Festival by voting for their favorite trees as they will be decorated that day. Ballots can be found in all establishments in Stony Brook Village. Voting will take place from December 5 to December 20. At 5:30pm, Santa will arrive on a holiday float, and with some children from the community, will light the holiday tree on the Village Green. The sponsors of the 42nd Annual Holiday Festival and the 42nd Annual Holiday Tree Competition are Roosevelt Investments, Damianos Realty Group, GSE Dynamics, LIDL, Central Semiconductor Corp., The Suffolk Center for Speech and Myofunctional Therapy and Armor Corporation. For more information about the Holiday Festival, the WMHO Youth Corps Santa Fund or the WMHO, call (631) 751-2244. ### Founded in 1939, WMHO is a not-for-profit corporation that develops and fosters community enrichment through cultural and educational experiences. WMHO accomplishes this by enhancing and interpreting its historic and environmentally sensitive properties and by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.wmho.org