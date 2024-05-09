By Samantha Rutt

The Three Village Dads Foundation, with support from Town of Brookhaven District 1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), unveiled the refurbished historic Merritt-Hawkins Homestead property on May 6.

The 9-acre estate, located at 512 Pond Path in Setauket, is now open for the community, students and teachers to traverse. With a half mile of freshly groomed trailways accompanied by various educational signs, a little free library and park benches, the 3V Dads hope the property will become a known feature in the Three Village community.

“The property was like a blank canvas for us — there’s a lot to think of what this place could turn into. We were very excited to sign on and we appreciate Jonathan and the town for trusting us,” said 3V Dads president, David Tracy. “Our first goal was to transform the outside … and it is now a usable property and a green space for the community.”

Though now open to the public, the work of the 3V Dads restoration is not yet finished. The nonprofit looks to continue working on the interior of the house to restore the historic 1800s feel.

“Hopefully this fall we begin work on the inside of the house. It is an old house, built in 1802 — but it looks like somebody lived there in the 1980s. So it needs to go back to a transformation of the 1800s,” Tracy shared.