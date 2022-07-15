‘Historic Artists’s Sites of Long Island’ website launched

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and grant recipient The Heckscher Museum of Art have announced the launch of the new website, Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island (www.lihistoricartistssites.org), developed by Graphic Image Group, Inc.

From the 19th century to present times, Long Island has held a special place in the creative imagination. From native landscape and genre painters William Sidney Mount and his family to modernist transplants like Arthur Dove and Helen Torr and the abstract expressionists who clustered on the East End, artists working in various styles and media, from traditional to experimental, have found common ground here.

“Long Island has a proud place in American art history. Offering exceptional light and air, along with inspirational vistas, artists have always flocked here to live and work. This website links the studios and homes of some of America’s greatest artists over centuries. It offers a historic view into another aspect of our region’s rich creative and cultural heritage,” said Kathryn M. Curran, Executive Director of The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation in describing the importance of these locations, “I strongly urge you to explore these places and support the stewards who are dedicated to their oversight and promote their legacy.”

The website is an online guide to discover the living and working environments of some of America’s most influential artists. Visitors to the site can explore these homes and studios, experience the surroundings that inspired the artists, and gain insights into their creative processes. Many of these locations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Locations on the website include the Arthur Dove and Helen Torr Cottage in Centerport — The Heckscher Museum of Art; Arts Center at Duck Creek (artist John Little) in East Hampton; D’Amico Institute (The Art Barge) (artists Victor D’Amico and Mabel Birckhead D’Amico) in Amagansett; Dan Flavin Art Institute at Dia Bridgehampton; and the Elaine de Kooning House in East Hampton; and the Leiber Museum (designer Judith Leiber and artist Gerson Leiber) in East Hampton.

It also includes information about the LongHouse Reserve (artist Jack Lenor Larsen) in East Hampton; Pollock-Krasner House (Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner), East Hampton — Stony Brook University; Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran Studio in East Hampton; Watermill Center (artist Robert Wilson) in Water Mill and the Hawkins/Mount House in Stony Brook, home of William Sidney Mount — Long Island Museum.