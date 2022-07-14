TIMES … and dates: July 14 to July 21, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with the Oran Etkin Open Arms Project on July 14, the High Kings on July 15, Eastline Theatre’s Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona on July 17, Huntington Communit Band on July 20 and Lakecia Benjamin & Pursuance on July 21. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. See children’s shows on page B20. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday July 14

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 96th annual Fireman’s Fair today to July 16 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day fair will have carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, carnival games and more. Questions? Call 261-7504.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with One Step Ahead (Greatest Hits). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with the Ed Travers Band at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Scenes from Childhood at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Friday July 15

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 14 listing.

Country Hoedown at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind 5768 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Country Hoedown at the Gazebo from 6 to 9 p.m. Kick up your heels and come dance the night away! Country line dance lessons with Deanna will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8 p.m. Southbound Band will perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and again from 8 to 9 p.m. Free admission. Call 846-2372 or visit www.eastwindlongisland.com.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by The Haymakers at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Vintage, retro, classic rave – all words you could use to describe the Haymakers’ style of music. This is country music with a punch so get ready to rock and roll! Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Alex Torres in Concert

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the evening festivities. Tickets are $65. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Musical Moments in Kings Park

The Kings Park Civic Association kicks off its 2022 Musical Moments series tonight at Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. with the Just Sixties Band (Sixties hits). Bring seating. Call 516-319-0672.

Boy Band Tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Larger Than Life — The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute at 8 p.m. Larger than life will take you back in time with the biggest 90s party with tributes to *NSync, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and more!Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday July 16

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 14 listing.

Caleb Smith Park Hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for What’s Doing the Blooming? Summer Edition from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Come search the Preserve for summer wildflowers. See if you can identify these warm weather treasures with the help of a field guide. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Huntington Folk Festival

The Huntington Folk Festival returns to the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Avenue, in Huntington from noon to 10 p.m. Now in its 16th year, the Festival will include a tribute to the late singer/songwriter Lois Morton. The event will conclude with “An Evening with Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins.” Free. Bring seating. For a full schedule of events, visit www.fmsh.org.

Concert on the Lawn

The North Shore Community Band continues its annual Summer Concert Series with an outdoor concert at Wading River Congregational Church 2057 North Country Road, Wading River at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Sousa, Gershwin, Glenn Miller, Sondheim, Disney, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic favorites. Free. Bring seating. www.nscbli.org.

Tribute to The Eagles

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with an Eagles tribute with The Fast Lane, featuring the iconic “Hotel California,” the beautiful vocal harmonies of “Lying Eyes,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and much more! Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

East End Trio in concert

Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River welcomes The East End Trio in concert at 7 p.m. Come enjoy songs you know by heart with music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. All ages welcome. Bring your chair or blanket. $10 vehicle fee. Questions? Call 929-4314.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will welcome the Bill Crow Trio in concert at 7 p.m. Ticket holders are welcome to come at 6 p.m. to enjoy the guitar music of Steve Salerno in the Count Basic Garden where refreshments will be available. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free. Call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Mahler Festival Orchestra in concert

The inaugural performance of the Mahler Festival Orchestra of Long Island will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 429 Route 25A, East Setauket at 8 p.m. Artistic Director and orchestra founder, Eric. R. Stewart, will lead the elite ensemble of Long Island-based musicians in the performance of Gustav Mahler’s moving Symphony No. 9, arranged for chamber orchestra. Suggested donation: $20/$10 students/seniors. Questions? Email [email protected]

Sunday July 17

Huntington Independence Day

The Huntington Militia hosts a Huntington Independence Day event at the Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington and Village Green from noon to 4 p.m. with a re-enactment of the 1776 events in the Town of Huntington. Musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the Arsenal. Free. Rain date is July 24. Call 223-8017 or visit www.huntingtonmilitia.com.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with Eric Dubin & the Whiskey Crows at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by The Rustlers. Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday July 18

TVHS lecture

The Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. with The Drafting of a Radical Idea – The Declaration of Independence. Guest speaker Tara Rider will explore how this 18th century document would become a significant landmark in the history of democracy, exerting influence not only over the United States, but globally. Moderated by Mari Irizarry, TVHS Director, the event will also be available via Zoom. $5 suggested donation. Register at www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday July 19

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair is held at the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park today, July 20 and 21 from 6 to 11 p.m., July 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight and July 23 from 5 p.m. to midnight. (Parade on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.) Featuring amusement rides, games, food, music and gambling. Fireworks every night at 9:30 p.m. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $30. Questions? Call 427-1629, ext. 4.

Northport Harbor Family Nights

The Northport Chamber of Commerce presents Northport Harbor Family Nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Gunther’s to Skippers to allow for a classic car chow, bounce houses, live music by the Charlie Kay Band and the NCJO Big Band, outdoor dining and more. Come join the fun! Call 754-3905.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance will by Radio Flashback. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Concerts in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Road, Northport will host an outdoor concert in the courtyard featuring the Mary Lamont Band at 7 p.m. The “Queen of Long Island Country” returns to Northport Library to entertain you with traditional and contemporary country selections, as well as upbeat original songs. Rain date is July 20. No registration required. Call 261-6930.

Community Band concert

The Smithtown Community Band continues its 36th annual summer concert season at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Brush Barn, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is American Pop Culture: A Journey Through Time featuring music attributed to popular books, movies, video games, television, advertising and Broadway shows of the 20th and 21st century. Free. Bring seating. Call 265-6768 for more info.

Wednesday July 20

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 19 listing.

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

Summer Concert Wednesdays

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce continues its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car Park, Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with One Step Ahead (Luau Night). Call 821-1313 or visit www.pjstchamber.com.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Cole Fortier and Friends. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday July 21

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 19 listing.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Petty Rumors featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Southbound at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Harbor Jams at 8:30 p.m. The Northport Community Jazz Orchestra will open. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Film

‘Uncharted’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on July 14 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Registration is required as seating is limited. Visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212 to sign up.

‘Dream Horse’

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a screeening of Dream Horse on July 19 at dusk. Rated PG. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. Free. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

‘Woman in the Moon’

As part of its Anything But Silent series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present a screening of Woman in the Moon (1929) on July 19 at 7 p.m With live theatre organ accompaniment by Ben Model. In Fritz Lang’s final silent epic, the legendary filmmaker spins a tale involving a wicked cartel of spies who co-opt an experimental mission to the moon in the hope of plundering the satellite’s vast stores of gold. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610.

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will present the 2022 Stony Brook Film Festival from July 21 to 30 featuring independent features, documentaries and shorts, question and answer sessions with filmmakers and receptions. Fee is $20 evening pass, $125 festival pass. To order, call 632-2787. For the film schedule, visit , ww.stonybrookfilmfestival.com.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B13.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Troilus and Cressida’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Troilus and Cressida from July 1 to 24 (excluding July 15 and 22) on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Spring Awakening’

Up next for Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y-JCC’s Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack is Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on July 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

*All phone numbers are in 631 area code unless noted.