Hippity hop to an Easter egg hunt on the North Shore this weekend

By Heidi Sutton

Looking for Easter Egg Hunts on the North Shore? Here is a list of events for this week so grab your baskets and camera and hippity hop over to these fun springtime celebrations. There’s even one just for adults — how cool is that! (Next week’s egg hunts will be in the issue of March 28).

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold egg hunts on March 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children up to 6 years of age can hunt for eggs during 20 minute sessions scheduled throughout the day. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required at www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Commack

Wicks Park, 90 Wicks Road, Commack hosts three free egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs on March 24 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon with games, prizes, special golden eggs and a free photo of your child with the Easter Bunny. Register at www.commackegghunt.com. Questions? Call 631-486-3811

East Northport – This event has been postponed to March 30.

Seasonal ‘Scapes LI, 638 Larkfield Road, East Northport is hosting an egg hunt, petting zoo and pony rides for ages 2 to 12 on March 23 from noon to 4 p.m. with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera. $10 per child. 631-888-3655

Farmingdale

Head to the Village Green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale for a free Easter egg hunt on March 24 for ages 11 and under at 2 p.m. All are welcome to meet the Easter Bunny at the gazebo and have pictures taken. 516-987-5001t

Flanders

Friends of the Big Duck present an Easter egg hunt for “duck” eggs and a visit with Mother Goose at The Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders on March 23 at noon. Free. (Rain date is March 24) For ages 2 to 9. Free. 631-284-3737

Melville

Take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville on March 23, 24, 28 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny (take your own pictures) visit the bunny holding station, see a magic show and much more. Admission is $29.95. www.whitepostfarms.com, 631-351-9373

Miller Place

The Miller Place–Mount Sinai Historical Society will host two egg hunts with games and bunny photos on March 24 with the first hunt from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 0 to 5 and the second from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 6 to 10. Fee is $7 for egg hunt and $5 for bunny photo. Advance registration is required at www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Rocky Point

Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, 525 Route 25A, Rocky Point will host its annual free Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 6 and under on March 23 at 10:30 a.m. with free Easter candy for all participants. Event will be moved inside in case of rain. Sponsored by the Rocky Point Lions Club. 631-744-1600

St. James

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents a free Spring Egg Hunt at Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. for children 1 to 10 years of age with prizes and fun galore plus pictures with the Easter Bunny. 631-584-8510

Smithtown

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for their first adult Easter egg hunt on March 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hunt for hidden treasures like a bottle of wine, exclusive Sweetbriar swag, chocolate or even an owl encounter. Eggs will be hidden around the field behind the house. This event is for ages 18 and up, with 16 and 17-year-olds welcome with a parent. Tickets for hunters aged 16 and up are $25 each, while spectators are $5 each (need to attend with egg hunter) at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-878-6344