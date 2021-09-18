Highlights from Gallery North Outdoor Art & Music Festival

1 of 18

Gallery North presented its 55th annual Outdoor Art & Music Festival in Setauket on Sept. 11 and 12. Thousands of visitors attended the two day event which featured over 90 exhibitors, music and food. Next up for the gallery is the return of its outdoor holiday markets, in collaboration with the Three Village Historical Society, on Saturdays, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. For more information, visit www.gallerynorth.org.

Photos by Heidi Sutton