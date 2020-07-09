Heckscher Museum hosts Heckscher at Home Kids Edition: Summer Break! online

Celebrate art and the great outdoors this summer with the Heckscher Museum’s Heckscher at Home Kids Edition: Summer Break on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. from July 11 through August 15.

Explore a variety of different techniques and art materials as you enjoy Mother Nature. Each week will feature a new and exciting project with one of the museum’s professional educators including Watercolor Painting “En Plein Air”, Pressed Flowers Bookmark, Kindness Rocks, Sponge Painting, Leaf Rubbing and Tin Foil Marker Printmaking.

Videos premiere on YouTube on Saturdays at 10 a.m., and are available for free any time on www.Heckscher.org!