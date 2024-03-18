Healthgrades names Mather Hospital a 2024 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ recipient

Award places Mather Hospital among top 15% in nation for patient experience

Mather Hospital of Port Jefferson recently announced that it has been recognized as a 2024 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. Mather has received this award for four consecutive years (2021-2024). This achievement, along with Mather’s designation by Healthgrades as an America’s 250 Best Hospital for 2023 and 2024 and a Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ recipient for the ninth straight year (2016-2024) year demonstrates Mather’s commitment to providing an exceptional care experience for patients and their loved ones.

“Receiving this award from Healthgrades once again is immensely gratifying as it underscores the unparalleled quality of care provided at Mather, as attested by our patients’ feedback,” said Executive Director Kevin McGeachy. “It stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and extraordinary efforts of not only our clinical staff but every single member of the Mather team who interacts with patients and their families.”

To identify the top hospitals for patient experience, Healthgrades applies a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data submitted by the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perceptions of their hospital care, from cleanliness and noise levels to medication explanations and staff responsiveness. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2022 to December 2022. Of those hospitals evaluated, Mather Hospital outperformed its peers based on feedback from their own patients–to achieve this award.

“We commend Mather Hospital for going above and beyond to provide a best-in-class care experience for patients during their hospital stay,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data sciences at Healthgrades. “Mather’s dedication to superior patient care is particularly impressive given recent declines in patient satisfaction scores across the country. We look forward to their continued leadership and commitment to ensuring the health and wellness of all patients.”

A patient-friendly overview of our methodology is also available.