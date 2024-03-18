Concussion Outreach Prevention & Education Seminar heads to Stony Brook University March 19

The Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) and the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association (NYSATA) will host a Concussion Outreach Prevention & Education (COPE) seminar at Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center, Lecture Hall 1, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

COPE provides valuable information for educators, nurses, coaches, athletic trainers, students, and parents/guardians on how to create a plan for a successful return of a concussed student back to youth sports and the classroom as well as many ways to prevent concussions.

Guest speakers will include:

Mark Harary, M.D., CAQSM – Sports Medicine Physician, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island

Lisa Komnik, MS, ATC – Clinical Assistant Professor, Athletic Training Program at Stony Brook University

Michelle Kellen, MEd – BIANYS Professional Development Manager

The event is open to the public. No registration necessary.

COPE is a program designed by NYSATA and BIANYS, two well-known and established statewide organizations with expertise in concussion. NYSATA plays a strong role in recognizing concussion, managing recovery and eventual return to play. BIANYS helps victims of concussions and has a history of concussion education, including its Supporting Students Recovering from Concussion: Return to Learn program. To date, BIANYS has brought their Return to Learn training to over 150 schools and/or districts, educating over 2,100 school personnel. Stony Brook University has an excellent athletic training program. To learn about it, click on this link:

https://healthprofessions. stonybrookmedicine.edu/ programs/at/graduate

###

ABOUT NEW YORK STATE ATHLETIC TRAINERS’ ASSOCIATION

NYSATA, founded in 1976 and incorporated in 1989, stands to advance the profession of athletic training for the purpose of enhancing the quality of healthcare for the physically active in New York State. Comprised of over 1,500 Certified Athletic Trainers, NYSATA (www.gonysata2.org) is the statewide affiliate of the regional Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association (EATA) and District Two of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).

ABOUT THE BRAIN INJURY ASSOCIATION OF NEW YORK STATE

The Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS) is a statewide non-profit membership organization that advocates on behalf of people with brain injuries and their families. Established in 1982, BIANYS promotes prevention as well as provides education and community support services that lead to improved outcomes for children and adults with brain injuries. www.bianys.org.