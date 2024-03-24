Hash Convenience Shop in Kings Park closed, deemed unsafe by town officials

The Smithtown Department of Public Safety Fire Prevention Division, and SCPD 4th Precinct Crime Control officers order Hash Convenience Shop closed and deemed unsafe for a second time.

On Monday, March 18, members of the Smithtown Department of Public Safety Fire Prevention Division, together with SCPD 4th Precinct Crime Control officers, responded to a complaint that the Hash Convenience Shop, located at 60 Main Street, Kings Park owned by Taj & Hash Corporation was operating unlawfully. The complaint came jut came one week after the business was shut down for unlawful dealing with a child and 30 summonses being issued for multiple violations of the fire code.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is paramount. The repeated closure of Hash Convenience Shop underscores our commitment to upholding the building code, and stringent standards of public safety. We commend the collaborative efforts of The Smithtown Department of Public Safety Fire Prevention Division and SCPD 4th Precinct Crime Control officers in swiftly addressing concerns and taking decisive action. Together, we reaffirm our dedication to the community as we respond, investigate and penalize those businesses illegally operating, when the law has been broken, maintaining a secure environment for our residents and visitors alike,” said Smithtown Town Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim in a press release.

Just the week before the Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Suffolk County Tobacco Enforcement Unit, Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal conducted an investigation into the sale of nicotine products to minors. The investigation involved the inspection of 32 businesses between Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13. Violations were found at seven of these locations, including Hash Convenience Shop. An arrest was made for an illegal transaction with a minor, alongwith 30 summonses issued by the Department of Public Safety and the Building Departme for multiple violations of the fire code, deeming the building unsafe to operate.

On March 18, Fire Marshals and Police confirmed an official complaint, which was issued by members of the community. They found the business was open and operating despite the closure order. Fire marshals issued an additional twelve summonses for multiple violations of the fire code. The building department issued additional summonses for violation of the building code. The business has been declared unsafe and will remain closed until all infractions have been corrected.