Man arrested at Coram smoke shop for possessing and selling unstamped cigarettes

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on March 21 for allegedly possessing and selling unstamped cigarettes at a convenience store in Coram.

In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Suffolk County Health Department, Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Town of Brookhaven investigators, conducted an investigation into the sale of flavored e- liquid nicotine and unstamped cigarettes during a compliance check at Sky High Convenience Smoke Shop, located at 16-08 Middle Country Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

A large quantity of flavored vape products, which were in public view, were seized as evidence. Suffolk County Police also seized more than 50 cartons of unstamped cigarettes, a large quantity of cannabis products and a stun gun.

Yousef Qaid Al Sanam, 37, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with Possession or Selling Unstamped Cigarettes, a violation of the NYS Tax Law, which is an “A” misdemeanor. He was given a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector condemned the store due to it being an unlawful structure

and the location is closed pending repairs.