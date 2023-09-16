Harvey Weiss, integrity personified

Prepared by Ilona Weiss-Pepe

Harvey Weiss, a longtime Port Jefferson resident, died Saturday, Sept. 9. He was 89.

Born on May 28, 1934, Weiss moved to Port Jefferson in 1968, where he resided for the remainder of his life.

Weiss was a member of the U.S. armed forces stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he attended the University of Houston, where he majored in engineering.

Weiss was a man of many talents. He worked as a flight test engineer at Grumman Aerospace for 34 years, assisting with the aircraft testing and lunar construction for the first landing on the moon.

He retired in 1992 and became a science educator at Bayside High School until his retirement in 1994. He served on the Village of Port Jefferson Planning Board for 15 years, where his knowledge of village code and ordinances was put toward meaningful public ends. He also worked as a village code inspector for years and for the board of elections for decades.

Weiss was an accomplished jazz guitarist. He could pick up any instrument by ear and play, though his passion for jazz guitar was unrivaled. He played at LANs End and other venues throughout the 1960s and ’70s. Harvey was also a member of the Port Jefferson Country Club, where he played both golf and tennis. He was a passionate patriot with an elaborate knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. His love for the police and his country was strong, and he believed passionately in the principle of justice for all. Throughout his life, Weiss personified the ideals of integrity, always doing the right thing even when no one was looking.

Family members remember Weiss as an open, compassionate and amazing human being.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters Jessica and Ilona; brother Robert; stepchildren Mark and Eric; and grandchildren Marlo, Sam, Toni and Sal.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at givemichaeljfox.org.