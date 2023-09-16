Man crashes car into house in Huntington, charged with DWI

Suffolk County Police arrested a man after he crashed a vehicle into a house in Huntington and fled the scene on the morning of Sept. 16.

According to police, Matias Cruz was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra when he was involved in two crashes before driving the vehicle into a house located at 88 Green Street in Huntington, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Following the crash, Cruz fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Cruz, 33, of Greenlawn, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Mischief, two counts of Leaving the Scene, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree. He was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.A report was released that a woman was inside the home and on the second floor at the time of the crash. First responders had to rescue her from the house.