Harborfields board of education honors exceptional athletic and robotics teams

Harborfields High School athletic and robotics achievements were recognized at the district’s March 20 board of education meeting, beginning with Harborfields High School senior Kaitlynn Carrion and junior Mikee Tepley, who were honored for their unprecedented success this season on the girls wrestling team.

“Girls wrestling is rapidly growing in popularity nationwide, and Harborfields has embraced this trend by competing in girls wrestling for the past two years alongside other local high schools as a combined Town of Huntington team,” Athletic Director Rob Franco said. “Kaitlynn and Mikee stood out among the 1,300 wrestlers who competed in New York State this winter. Their exceptional performance earned them the opportunity to represent Suffolk County at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Girls State Invitational, where they showcased their skills with commendable results. Mikee’s achievement of placing fifth marks a significant milestone for Harborfields wrestling, being the first female from Harborfields to place in such an event. As girls wrestling becomes a fully sanctioned sport in New York next season, we equally anticipate Mikee’s continued success in her senior year and extend our congratulations to Kaitlynn on her remarkable career. We’d also like to extend our congratulations and gratitude to their coaches for their dedication and support in guiding the team to such remarkable achievements.”

Next up for recognition were two members of Harborfields boys varsity swimming team, Patrick O’Brien and Liam O’Hanlon for their performances at the state championships. The pair won All-State honors in the 200-yard medley relay, and O’Hanlon earned All-State honors in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Lastly, the high school’s Hydrofluoric Robotics senior team – consisting of McKenzie Coleman, Joseph Costa, Jack Gilfedder, Norene Miraglia and Emily Prieto – were recognized for their achievements at the Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifier Tournament, where they garnered awards, including the Inspire Award, highlighting the embodiment of the challenge and the spirit of the competition. Their success continued at the FIRST Tech Challenge Long Island Championships on March 3, where they clinched another award for their innovative thinking.

“We commend their dedication and excellence in representing Harborfields,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Danielle DeLorenzo said.